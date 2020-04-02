Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $54.85 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

