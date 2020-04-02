Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRP by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in BRP by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 307,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in BRP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,129,000 after buying an additional 881,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in BRP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of DOOO opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.74. BRP Inc has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.