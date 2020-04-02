Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 98,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 456,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 609,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 165,628 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDS opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

