Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 746,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 297,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,105,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

