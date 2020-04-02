Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,600 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,317,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

