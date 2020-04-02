Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.57.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

