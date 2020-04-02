Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

