Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after buying an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

