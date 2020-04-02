Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.22.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.