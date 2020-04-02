Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.22.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.