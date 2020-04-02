Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

