Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Intuitive Surgical worth $487,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.47.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

