DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

NYSE C opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.