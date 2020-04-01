Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 31,120 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.69% of Msci worth $369,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $215,726,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 22,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Msci by 241,923.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $200.45 and a 12-month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

