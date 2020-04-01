Franklin Resources Inc. Has $609.27 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of Adobe worth $609,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $318.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

