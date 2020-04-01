Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $312,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

