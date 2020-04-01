DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 20,547 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $624,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,072 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.31.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $473.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.65. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

