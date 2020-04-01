Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $348,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.