Fusion Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,000. Apple makes up 7.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

