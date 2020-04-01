7,228 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,228 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Microsoft stock opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

