Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 912,661 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,145,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after buying an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,755,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

