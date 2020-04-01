First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,226 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NI opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

