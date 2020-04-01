Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 243.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,380,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,916,000 after buying an additional 87,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after buying an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,891,000 after buying an additional 168,668 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,689,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

