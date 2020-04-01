Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,294 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of BlackRock worth $319,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

BLK stock opened at $439.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

