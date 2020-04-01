Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $201,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

In related news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.