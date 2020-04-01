Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,437 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $205,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

