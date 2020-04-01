CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.56% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $328,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

