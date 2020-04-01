Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Exelon worth $330,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

