Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 344,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,744 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 322,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

