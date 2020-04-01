Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,020 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

