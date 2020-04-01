Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.07. The company has a market cap of $1,114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

