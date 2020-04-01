15,017 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 156,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.70.

