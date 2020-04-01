Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MRC Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,857.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRC. Evercore ISI cut shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

