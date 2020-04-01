DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,545 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

