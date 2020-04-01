Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,281,351 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $65,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.96.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.