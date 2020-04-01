Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,361 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Genesco worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.