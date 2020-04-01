Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,361 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Genesco worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.
GCO opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
