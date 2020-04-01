Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,731 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth $784,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H & R Block from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

HRB stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

