Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of AbbVie worth $358,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

