Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 16,904 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $338,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

NYSE TGT opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

