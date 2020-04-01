462 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

