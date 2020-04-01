Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,543 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $348,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

