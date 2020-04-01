DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 44,675 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,675 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $35,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.