DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 6,931 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.28% of Cable One worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,644.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,558.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,482.80. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $980.73 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.