Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,377 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAFM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

SAFM stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.82.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.