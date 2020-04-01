Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 936,637 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,865,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936,637 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $428,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Shares of AMT opened at $217.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

