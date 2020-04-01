Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $438,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $690.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

