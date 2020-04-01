Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 514,091 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 514,091 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Western Digital worth $584,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $7,455,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 579.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

