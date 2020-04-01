Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at $365,927.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAC opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $873.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.52%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.