Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 4,458 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

