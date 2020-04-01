Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 923 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

