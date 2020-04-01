Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Position Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Middleby were worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

